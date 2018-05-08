Tropical Weather-Pacific for Tuesday, May 8, 2018

The hurricane season in the East Pacific begins on May 15, but we already have a feature to monitor in this basin.

Thunderstorms area firing around a broad area of low pressure centered about 1250 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. This disturbance is drifting westward slowly.

Sea surface temperatures in this area are warm enough to support further development of this feature and upper level winds are favorable. Some computer model forecasts are showing gradual development of a weak tropical system in this area, so we will watch this feature carefully in the coming days.

We expect that an eventual track northwestward or northward will send it into an area where upper level winds are less favorable and the waters are cooler, so if an organized tropical system were to develop, it would likely remain weak.

This system is far from any land mass, so we do not expect to see any effects to any land areas through this week, whether or not there is further development.

Weak tropical low east of Guam

As of Tuesday morning, EDT, there are no tropical cyclones across the Western Pacific Ocean basin.

However, AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor an area of tropical low pressure located north of Micronesia and well to the east of Guam.

Latest satellite imagery shows some flaring convection in the area but a general lack of organization. Despite warm water temperatures, moderate wind shear will keep this system disorganized as it meanders over the open waters of the West Pacific this week. Because of this, there is just a low chance of development in the next several days. Whether or not this storm ever becomes a tropical system, it will not affect any land masses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.