USGS: Earthquake strikes northeast of Cleveland

By Ken Haddad

CLEVELAND, Ohio. - A magnitude 4.0 earthquake has hit northeast of Cleveland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

WKYC reports the earthquake was felt near Eastlake, Ohio around 10:50 a.m. on Monday.

It doesn't appear the earthquake was felt in Michigan. The last time we felt an earthquake was last April after an earthquake in Amherstburg, Ontario.

There are no reports of injuries. Story is developing.

