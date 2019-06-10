USGS: Earthquake strikes northeast of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio. - A magnitude 4.0 earthquake has hit northeast of Cleveland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

WKYC reports the earthquake was felt near Eastlake, Ohio around 10:50 a.m. on Monday.

It doesn't appear the earthquake was felt in Michigan. The last time we felt an earthquake was last April after an earthquake in Amherstburg, Ontario.

There are no reports of injuries. Story is developing.

BREAKING UPDATE: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake recorded 2.5 miles off Eastlake at 10:50 this morning, 3.1 miles down. Did you feel it? Submit a report here https://t.co/rWlWYzd2Zj@wkyc @wtam1100 pic.twitter.com/3wDsXrUWe8 — Betsy Kling - WKYC Weather (@BetsyKling) June 10, 2019

DEVELOPING: USGS: Prelim. magnitude 4.0 earthquake has hit northeast of Cleveland, Ohio. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 10, 2019

