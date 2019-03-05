VIDEO: Avalanche sends snow into I-70 traffic in Colorado

Stunning video from Frisco, Colorado shows an avalanche of snow crippling traffic on I-70.

The snow appears to be moving slowly toward the interstate, but as it gets closer to the driver recording the video it is clear this avalanche was moving at a high rate of speed.

KDVR reports the Colorado Department of Transportation said this was a natural avalanche, not a controlled slide.

"All of a sudden, me and my dad just saw a big white cloud to the left of us and we instantly noticed the avalanche," Jacob Easton, who recorded the video, told KDVR.

No injuries were reported. The interstate was shut down for hours.

Watch here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.