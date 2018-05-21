WATCH LIVE: Lava spews from Kilauea fissure in Hawaii

NBC News affiliate KHNL is on the scene as a fountain of lava spews from a Kilauea fissure in Hawaii.

More Kilauea eruptions possible

By MADISON PARK, CNN

Residents on the Big Island face several threats Monday from Kilauea: In addition to the possibility of more eruptions, lava is oozing into the ocean, sending hydrochloric acid and volcanic glass particles into the air.

That's producing laze, a dangerous mix of lava and haze, which is adding to the ongoing challenges. Levels of sulfur dioxide have tripled in emissions. And Kilauea Volcano's summit had several small ash emissions Sunday, releasing plumes of gas and billowing steam.

Over the weekend, a man sitting on his porch was hit in the leg by a lava bomb, leaving him seriously hurt, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno. It's the first serious injury reported since the volcano began erupting May 3.

