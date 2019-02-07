Northern Metro Detroit under wind advisory Thursday night, Friday morning

DETROIT - Several counties are under a wind advisory starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The advisory will be in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for the following counties:

Lapeer County

Livingston County

Macomb County

Oakland County

Saint Clair County

Sanilac County

According to the National Weather Service, gusty winds will rapidly develop this evening and continue into tonight as a strong cold front associated with rapidly deepening low pressure moves across the region. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph can be expected. Peak wind gusts will occur between 7 p.m. this evening and 1 a.m. Friday.

Downed tree limbs and power lines are possible and may lead to isolated power outages. Hazardous driving for high profile vehicles. Unsecured light outdoor objects will be blown around.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least 30 mph or gusts of 45 mph or more are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult -- especially for high profile vehicles.

