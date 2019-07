NORTHVILLE, Mich. - City officials announced Sunday night Northville's 911 and nonemergency lines have been restored.

The weekend's intense weather caused service outages. Until about 7 p.m., calls to 911 were redirected to the Livonia and Plymouth communication centers.

Northville Township's nonemergency line will continue to be forwarded to Plymouth Township until Monday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.