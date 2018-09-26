NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down Tuesday in Michigan's Monroe County

DETROIT - A tornado touched down Tuesday night in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

An EF-1 tornado touched down east of Reinhardt and Steiner Roads. The tornado produced 100 mile per hour winds and was 50-400 feet wide, damaging 9-12 homes in the area. The tornado's path was about 4.3 miles in length.

A tornado warning first was issued for Monroe County about 8:19 p.m. Tuesday. According to the NWS, the tornado's path started about 8:23 p.m. and ended about 8:32 p.m.

Here is a statement from the NWS:

"The path began as weak EF-0 damage mainly to trees, until near Reinhardt and Heiss roads where it became a solid EF-0. The tornado reached EF-1 strength near Toben and South Stony Creek roads where roofing material was removed leaving exposed trusses and windows that were blown out of homes in the area. Garage doors were also blown in and many trees were damaged and uprooted. EF-0 damage to siding and tree limbs was noted before the tornado dissipated near north Stoney Creek Road and the railroad tracks."

Monroe County's Emergency Management Division Director Mark Hammond said he met with the NWS on Wednesday after the damage was assessed. Hammond said two of the homes were destroyed.

There was light tree damage spotted north toward Berlin Township.

Thankfully, there were no injuries. DTE Energy is helping residents with a courtesy van.

This map shows the area where the tornado touched down:

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories based on strength:

EF-0 -- WEAK -- 65 TO 85 MPH

EF-1 -- WEAK -- 86 TO 110 MPH

EF-2 -- STRONG -- 111 TO 135 MPH

EF-3 -- STRONG -- 136 TO 165 MPH

EF-4 -- VIOLENT -- 166 TO 200 MPH

EF-5 -- VIOLENT -- >200 MPH

