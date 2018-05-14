Parts of SE Michigan under flood watch through Tuesday morning

DETROIT - A new Flood Watch begins at 8 a.m. for areas south of M-59 because of the heavier morning rain moving in as we speak.

Storms tonight will add to the flood threat and all together, some may see another 1-2 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.

The steady rain and thunder will last through the lunch hour today and then some breaks in the action with temps near 75 degrees with winds S 5-12 mph. Storms tonight could be strong to severe after 9pm. So, we should get through the Tiger's game before the storms move in tonight.

Eyes to the skies!

Showers and storms overnight could produce damaging winds and hail and will linger into the Tuesday morning commute. Like today, tomorrow will be dry during the afternoon as highs take aim at 75 degrees.

Bright skies and warmer temps Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80 degrees or warmer. More scattered showers Friday afternoon.

