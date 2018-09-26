Possible tornado touches down in Frenchtown Township

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Several homes in Frenchtown Township were damaged Tuesday by severe weather.

A tornado warning was issued for Monroe County between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday. Three homes were significantly damaged by high winds.

The most significant damage was reported in the area of Stoney Creek and Toben roads.

The National Weather Service said it will not know for sure if a tornado touched down until daylight.

Several trees were brought down along Labo Road in Berlin Township. There were no reports of structural damage.

