Possible tornadoes leave damage in SE Michigan

FRENCHTOWN, TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A powerful storm -- possibly a tornado -- moved through parts of Frenchtown Township in Monroe County on Tuesday night.

Luckily there were no injuries reported. However, there was some heavy damage to trees and structures.

A tornado warning first was issued for Monroe County about 8:19 p.m. Tuesday.

"It was over in less than a minute," said homeowner Don Marcero. "I mean, it really was. It was a big bang, then it was gone. You see the devastation, I mean, it's pretty crazy how fast it hit."

Another potential tornado moved through parts of Gibraltar in Wayne County, prompting another warning. Hundreds were left without power after the storm. Again, no injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service will have to determine if there were any actual tornadoes that touched down Tuesday night. Tornadoes were indicated on radar.

