President Trump approves Northern Michigan disaster request after June floods

HOUGHTON, Mich. - President Donald Trump has approved Michigan’s request for a disaster declaration following severe flooding in June in parts of the Upper Peninsula.

The White House issued a statement Friday saying Trump declared that a “major disaster” exists in the state and ordered that federal agencies help state, local and tribal officials. The update also makes federal funding available for hazard mitigation measures.

The federal government earlier announced $2 million to help patch up flood-damaged roads.

The June rains swelled waterways that washed away large chunks of concrete and asphalt, littering roads with debris. Some residents used boats to get around. After the flooding, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder issued disaster declarations for Houghton, Gogebic and Menominee counties.

Snyder declared a second state of disaster for Houghton County following July flooding.

