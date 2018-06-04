Detroit Grand Prix: The science behind racing in bad weather

DETROIT - Showers and a cold front are in the forecast during the Detroit Grand Prix 2018.

Paul Gross spent time with Team Penske star driver Helio Castroneves and Team Penske Technical Director Ron Ruzewski prior to the 2017 race to get the inside story about how they plan for the weather and develop their race strategies around it.

The 2018 Detroit Grand Prix is on Belle Isle from Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 3.

WHEN:

Friday-Sunday - June 1-3, 2018

WHERE:

The Raceway at Belle Isle Park street circuit

TRACK LENGTH:

2.3 miles

RACE HISTORY:

The first Detroit Grand Prix was in 1982 and it started as a Formula One race through the streets of downtown Detroit before becoming a CART-sanctioned race in 1989. The race moved to Belle Isle in 1992 continuing under the CART/Champ Car banner until 2001.

After the success of the Super Bowl in Detroit in 2006, Roger Penske and the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) teamed up to bring an annual national sporting event to the city of Detroit and spearheaded the return of the Grand Prix in 2007 on Belle Isle. After challenging economic times delayed the event after the 2008 season, the Grand Prix returned in 2012 with the current promotional group as a subsidiary of the DDP.

