How and when to possibly see the Northern Lights in Michigan this week

DETROIT - The Northern Lights could be dancing in Michigan skies this week!

The Space Weather Prediction Center predicts a G1 geomagnetic storm will arrive June 26-June 17, meaning the Aurora Borealis may be visible at high altitudes in the U.S., including Michigan.

The best chance to see them is the night of June 26 into the morning of June 27, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. EST.

They could also be visible the night of June 27, but possibly not as strong.

Northern Lights are seen in Northern Michigan much more often than Lower Michigan, although it isn't unheard of.

The projection below from SWPC shows the aurora forecast for June 27 from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

What are the Northern Lights?

The bright dancing lights of the aurora are actually collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. The lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.

They are known as 'Aurora borealis' in the north and 'Aurora Australis' in the south.. Auroral displays appear in many colors although pale green and pink are the most common. Shades of red, yellow, green, blue, and violet have been reported.

The lights appear in many forms from patches or scattered clouds of light to streamers, arcs, rippling curtains or shooting rays that light up the sky with an eerie glow.

