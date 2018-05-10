LIVE STREAM: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida

SpaceX has done it again. The pioneering rocket firm just pulled off the unexpected, and carried out what appears to be a seamless first-ever launch of its massive new rocket, called Falcon Heavy.

It's time for SpaceX to test out the new rocket it hopes will eventually carry astronauts into space.

On Thursday afternoon, the company plans to launch the newest version of the reusable Falcon 9 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Watch the launch LIVE below at 4:42 p.m. EST:

The rocket is designed to be used 10 or more times. In the past, SpaceX rockets have been only capable of making about two trips.

The so-called Falcon 9 Block 5 will deliver the Bangabandhu-1 communications satellite into orbit. Once in place, the satellite will provide telecom services for Bangladesh and the surrounding region.

A key part of the mission will be landing the rocket's first-stage booster once it returns to Earth. SpaceX said its drone ship, called "Of Course I Still Love You," will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean for the job.

Last week, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a picture of the rocket making its way to the launch pad.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.