49th annual Earth Day: Impacts of global warming on weather

2007: The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change declares that the evidence of a warming trend is "unequivocal," and that human activity has "very likely" been the driving force in that change over the last 50 years.

Today is the 49th annual Earth Day, so Local 4 Meteorologist Paul Gross updated us about global warming and the impacts of our warming planet all morning on Local 4 News Today.

Here's how the world’s warming climate is accelerating. Take a look at this: nine of Earth’s top ten warmest years have all occurred since 2005.

Here's why Earth’s warming climate is impacting high-end precipitation events. It all starts with water vapor.

Here's how global warming is impacting Detroit’s annual last spring freeze. While earlier last freezes sound like good news, there is a downside that many of you will find most distressing.

Here's the potential impact global warming is having on the nation’s tornadoes. There’s some good news here, but some really, really bad news.

