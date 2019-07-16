Apollo 11 Moon mission launches 50 years ago today

Join us today on ClickOnDetroit for a special live show on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's launch to the Moon!
Apollo 11 took the first humans to the Moon in 1969, launching on July 16 and landing on July 20.
To celebrate this historic day we are having some fun with LEGOs. LEGO says it takes about 3 hours to build the NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set. It’s more than 1,000 pieces.
How will Rod the Builder stand up against a LEGO building expert?! Probably not too well ... so we have to see this!
Join us at 3 p.m. live here.
READ MORE: Washington Monument will blast off in honor of Apollo 11
Here is NASA's mission overview for Apollo 11.
Timline:
Launch
July 16, 1969; 9:32 a.m. EDT
Launch Pad 39A
Saturn-V AS-506
High Bay 1
Mobile Launcher Platform-1
Firing Room 1
Orbit
Altitude: 118.65 miles
Inclination: 32.521 degrees
Orbits: 30 revolutions
Duration: eight days, three hours, 18 min, 35 seconds
Distance: 953,054 miles
Lunar Location: Sea of Tranquility
Lunar Coordinates: .71 degrees north, 23.63 degrees east
Landing
July 24, 1969; 12:50 p.m. EDT
Pacific Ocean
Recovery Ship: USS Hornet
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.