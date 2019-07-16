Apollo 11 Moon mission launches 50 years ago today

Join us today on ClickOnDetroit for a special live show on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's launch to the Moon!

Apollo 11 took the first humans to the Moon in 1969, launching on July 16 and landing on July 20.

To celebrate this historic day we are having some fun with LEGOs. LEGO says it takes about 3 hours to build the NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set. It’s more than 1,000 pieces.

How will Rod the Builder stand up against a LEGO building expert?! Probably not too well ... so we have to see this!

Join us at 3 p.m. live here.

LEGO's NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set (shop.lego.com)

Here is NASA's mission overview for Apollo 11.

Timline:

Launch

July 16, 1969; 9:32 a.m. EDT

Launch Pad 39A

Saturn-V AS-506

High Bay 1

Mobile Launcher Platform-1

Firing Room 1

Orbit

Altitude: 118.65 miles

Inclination: 32.521 degrees

Orbits: 30 revolutions

Duration: eight days, three hours, 18 min, 35 seconds

Distance: 953,054 miles

Lunar Location: Sea of Tranquility

Lunar Coordinates: .71 degrees north, 23.63 degrees east

Landing

July 24, 1969; 12:50 p.m. EDT

Pacific Ocean

Recovery Ship: USS Hornet

