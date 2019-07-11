Fishfly explosion caught on radar over Metro Detroit

How bad are the fishflies this year? They're showing up on weather radar.

Local 4's Paul Gross noted the phenomena in a recent Twitter post:

Wow...look at the explosion of Fish Flies this evening - all caught on radar! pic.twitter.com/lYIg7L0ARz — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) July 11, 2019

The short life cycle of fish flies

The Mayfly is part of an group of insects called Paleoptera which also includes dragonflies and damselflies according to wild-facts.com.

These medium-sized insects has the honor of being one of the most short-lived animals in the world.

The lifespan of the adult Mayfly can last anywhere between 30 minutes to one day depending on the species.

After spending life under water as a nymph the fish fly swims to the surface to hatch into adult form.

Once in the adult form, their life becomes very simple.

Find a partner and mate, and that is their only purpose in life once they reach that adult stage.

