Fishfly explosion caught on radar over Metro Detroit

By Ken Haddad

How bad are the fishflies this year? They're showing up on weather radar.

Local 4's Paul Gross noted the phenomena in a recent Twitter post:

The short life cycle of fish flies

The Mayfly is part of an group of insects called Paleoptera which also includes dragonflies and damselflies according to wild-facts.com.

These medium-sized insects has the honor of being one of the most short-lived animals in the world.

The lifespan of the adult Mayfly can last anywhere between 30 minutes to one day depending on the species.

After spending life under water as a nymph the fish fly swims to the surface to hatch into adult form.

Once in the adult form, their life becomes very simple. 

Find a partner and mate, and that is their only purpose in life once they reach that adult stage. 

