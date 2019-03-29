LIVE STREAM: Coverage of NASA spacewalk

Astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch will conduct a second spacewalk during which they will continue work started on the first spacewalk to install powerful lithium-ion batteries for one pair of the station’s solar arrays.

Koch and Anne McClain had been scheduled to take part in the first-ever spacewalk with all-female space walkers, however it was scrapped due to only having one spacesuit that would fit properly.

Coverage time starts at 8:20 a.m.

Location: International Space Station

Watch live above.

On March 22, McClain became the 13th woman to walk in space; Koch posted to Twitter showing the team preparing for that spacewalk.

According to CNN reports, after her first spacewalk McClain learned the medium-size hard upper torso fits her best. That is the same size Koch prefers. NASA said only one medium is available at this time.

