LIVE STREAM: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 to resupply Dragon spacecraft on Dec. 4

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, December 5 for the launch of its sixteenth Commercial Resupply Services mission (CRS-16) to the International Space Station. Liftoff is targeted for 1:16 p.m. EST, or 18:16 UTC, from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

Dragon will be filled with more than 5,600 pounds of supplies and payloads, including critical materials to directly support more than 250 science and research investigations that will occur onboard the orbiting laboratory.

The Dragon spacecraft that will support the CRS-16 mission previously supported the CRS-10 mission in February 2017. Following stage separation, SpaceX will attempt to recover Falcon 9’s first stage on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

*Note: Youtube's event start time reflects the targeted liftoff time for this mission. SpaceX's live launch webcast will begin about 20 minutes before liftoff.

Watch the SpaceX Launch below at 1:16 p.m. EST:

