Northern Lights could be visible in Michigan this weekend: How to see them

Michiganders could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights this weekend.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G1 geomagnetic storm watch for Aug. 31, which means the Aurora Borealis could dip into Michigan. So, the best shot is Saturday or Sunday.

Northern Lights are seen in Northern Michigan much more often than Lower Michigan, although it isn't unheard of. Weather is always a factor. Keep an eye on the latest here.

G1 Watch now in effect for 31 Aug due to Coronal Hole (CH) associated solar wind speed increases this Labor Day weekend. Visit https://t.co/9n7phHb5ok for latest forecasts. Want to know more about the aurora and viewing chances in your area? Visit https://t.co/Ljjv9C3Atb @NWS pic.twitter.com/R3txrZOPaV — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) August 28, 2019

What are the Northern Lights?

The bright dancing lights of the aurora are actually collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. The lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.

They are known as 'Aurora borealis' in the north and 'Aurora Australis' in the south.. Auroral displays appear in many colors although pale green and pink are the most common. Shades of red, yellow, green, blue, and violet have been reported.

The lights appear in many forms from patches or scattered clouds of light to streamers, arcs, rippling curtains or shooting rays that light up the sky with an eerie glow.

