Rare, human-sized jellyfish spotted off English coast

Spongebob is going to need a bigger net.

Divers exploring off the coast of Cornwall, on England's Southwestern tip, found a rare, giant jellyfish, which looked to be bigger than the diver swimming nearby. They're actually named barrel jellyfish.

Lizzie Daly and Dan Abbott posted about the "huge" find.

"What an INCREDIBLE experience - both Dan and I have never seen anything like it. I couldn't think of a better way to finish the week in celebrating our incredible oceans."

Barrel jellyfish are the largest species of jellyfish in British seas, but it is extremely rare to spot one of the size Daly did.

They typically grow up to one meter (3.2 feet) and weight up to 25 kilograms (55 lbs), according to The Wildlife Trusts. Barrel jellyfish are frequently washed up on the UK's coastlines during the summer months.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.