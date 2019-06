SpaceX launched its "most difficult" mission this morning.

The Falcon Heavy rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center around 2:30 a.m. The rocket carried 24 experimental satellites into space for key customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense.

Getting the devices to their intended orbits was expected to take several hours and require some complicated maneuvering.

