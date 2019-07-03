Timelapse video shows solar eclipse visible in Chile

A dramatic timelapse captured a rare total solar eclipse in Chile.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, plunging the planet into darkness. It happens only rarely in any given spot across the globe.

Eclipse-watchers in Chile were not disappointed on Tuesday. The 95-mile band of total darkness moved eastward across the open Pacific Ocean late in the afternoon, making landfall in Chile at 4:38 p.m.

See the video above.

