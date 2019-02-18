Tuesday's 'Super Snow Moon' will be brightest of 2019: Best time to see it

Another moon event will take place Tuesday -- and you won't want to miss it.

The "snow moon" is one of three "supermoons" in 2019, which means the moon will appear about 10 percent larger than average.

When to see the snow moon:

In the United States, the moon will reach full peak until Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 10:54 a.m. ET, which means it won't be visible for most.

The best time to see it will be at moonrise, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

When's the next supermoon?

The next full moon will be on March 20, and while it is also going to be a “supermoon” it won’t be quite as big as this one.

Why is it called the snow moon?

As the midwinter Moon or the second full Moon of Winter, the Native American tribes of what is now the northern and eastern United States called this the Snow Moon or the Hunger Moon.

It was known as the Snow Moon because of the heavy snows that fall in this season (NOAA long-term monthly averages for the Washington, DC area show January and February nearly tied as the snowiest months of the year).

Bad weather and heavy snows made hunting difficult, so this Moon was also called the Hunger Moon.

