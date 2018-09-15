Yes, it's true: We need hurricanes

Harvey, Irma, Maria and now Florence -- these hurricanes caused so many casualties and so much destruction.

I don’t think there’s a person alive who thinks hurricanes are “good,” and I don’t either. However, believe it or not, hurricanes are a critical part of Earth’s water cycle.

Here’s why: In the summer, copious amounts of ocean water evaporate into the atmosphere, which can “hold” more water vapor since it’s warmer. As our hemisphere transitions into fall and temperatures start dropping, the atmosphere cannot “hold” as much water vapor.

Hurricanes are the mechanism through which the atmosphere returns that excess water vapor back to the surface, and now you see why these storms are such prolific rain producers. The bottom line is that hurricanes are a critically important component in balancing our planet’s water budget.



We have developed our nation’s coastlines significantly over the past 70 years or so. In essence, we’ve made the bullseyes much, much bigger for these storms, which is partly why they have become so much more destructive.

The other reason is our warming climate. The current state of climate research suggests that the future may be one of fewer overall hurricanes, but the ones that do form in favorable conditions would be stronger due to warmer ocean water temperatures.

So get ready for fewer, but stronger, hurricanes in the decades ahead.

