SE Michigan 4th of July weather: Hot 'steam bath' with showers, storms expected

DETROIT - It’s a close call for your Fourth of July Wednesday in southeastern Michigan as the humidity climbs quickly Tuesday night and into Wednesday, bringing back "the air you can wear."

It’s going to be a steam bath Wednesday with a hazy start and spotty showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

These showers should be widely scattered moving in from the west in the afternoon. As warm and unstable as we will be, you can bet showers will begin to fire with the peak heat of the afternoon. We should get into the low 90s with a heat index closer to 100 degrees.

Be careful and keep an eye to the skies.

Thursday forecast

Shower chances increase big time with an impressive cold front moving in Thursday. Highs may again drift into the low 90s, but showers and storms in the afternoon and evening may keep numbers down just a little. Right now, no severe weather is expected, but we want everyone to the Local4Casters App with Radar nearby. Showers will very likely linger into early Friday.

Friday forecast

Friday is the beginning of a very nice change. We should see temps near 80 degrees with sun Friday through the weekend and into early next week. Temps do climb again next week, so let’s enjoy what will be one of the nicest weekends of the summer.

