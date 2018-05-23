SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Wednesday morning

DETROIT - A dense fog advisory is in effect for several southeast Michigan counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saint Clair and Sanilac counties are under the advisory.

Areas of dense fog are expected Wednesday morning, reducing visibilities to a quarter mile or less. The National Weather Service said fog is expected to burn off by the mid morning hours.

Drivers should expect poor and rapidly changing visibilities in areas of dense fog that will make travel hazardous.

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

