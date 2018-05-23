SE Michigan Memorial Day weekend weather forecast: Thunderstorm chance each day

DETROIT - As mentioned earlier this week, a more humid air mass will overspread the Great Lakes this weekend, so this will make the atmosphere more unstable.

We'll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday, with random pop-up thunderstorms possible each afternoon.

Since a weak upper level disturbance will cross Michigan on Saturday, there’s a chance that any storms that pop up that afternoon will be more numerous than on Sunday. Expect muggy highs both days in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Expect more of the same on Memorial Day, although there’s probably a smaller chance for a pop-up storm in the afternoon. Highs again in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

READ: What exactly is a pop-up storm anyway?

You’ll likely be outside for some of the upcoming holiday weekend, so here are a couple of important reminders:

First, since there’s a thunderstorm chance each day, check the customizable radar page in our FREE app if you have outdoor afternoon plans, such as at Volvik Championship at Travis Pointe Country Club in Ann Arbor, or the Movement Electronic Music Festival on Hart Plaza. It’s the best way to stay ahead of the weather.

Also, since we’ll have plenty of sun, don’t forget the sunscreen! We’ve just come out of a long winter and cold April, so we have no tan base, and can burn very easily if exposed to too much sun. There’s a reason we meteorologists call the Friday before Memorial Day weekend “Don’t Fry Day."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.