SE Michigan Memorial Day weekend weather: It's hot with rain chances

DETROIT - The humidity will be low again Friday, but that changes Saturday.

Friday high temps under mostly sunny skies will get into the mid 80s to near 90 degrees with light winds SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday forecast

Saturday will be warm and muggy with shower chances coming and going. Model data suggests a few morning rain and thundershowers moving through SE Lower Michigan by 8 or 9 a.m. and then dry through the early afternoon.

We may have another Air Quality Alert tomorrow, and storm chances resurface with the peak heat of the afternoon.

That heat will create an unstable atmosphere over us and some decent showers will be popping up which means your mid to late afternoon plans tomorrow may be delayed here and there. There will be some spotty heavy downpours and plenty of lightning with these pop-up storms tomorrow.

Highs again will be in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees depending on cloud cover and showers in the afternoon.

Sunday forecast

Sunday looks very nice and warm still with mostly sunny skies and temps around 90 degrees or even warmer in some spots.

Memorial Day forecast

Memorial Day looks nice and mostly dry, with a dry cold front moving through in the afternoon but things are looking nice and dry with more upper 80s.

