SE Michigan Saturday weather forecast: Rain expected, storms possible

DETROIT - You can expect rain and thunder chances Saturday during the morning and afternoon with a chance for a few stronger or even severe storms down in our South Zone during the day.

We cannot rule out a storm or two in Metro Detroit with gusty winds and hail so eyes to the skies tomorrow.

With the placement of a stationary front south of Detroit, it will not be an all day wash out, with better weather the farther north or away from that frontal boundary.

Expect temps in the 50s most of the day with a few areas hitting the low 60s and winds NE 5-12 mph.

