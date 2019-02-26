SE Michigan snow forecast: Here's how much to expect Wednesday

DETROIT - We're expecting another round of snow this week in southeastern Michigan.

3-6 inches of snow north of I-69

Some light snow is expected Tuesday night, but heavier snow develops after midnight and should get the most intense from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. before starting to break apart, according to the Local 4Casters.

According to the forecast, the area likely to see the most snow tomorrow will be near the I-69 corridor where 3-6 inches is possible.

Weather Center resources:

2-3 inches of snow for most of Metro Detroit

The latest model data suggests most of Metro Detroit will see 2-3 inches during the morning hours Wednesday with the cut off time around or just after lunch Wednesday with highs near 30 degrees and light winds E 5-10 mph.

Here’s a set of maps showing you the snow’s timing:

