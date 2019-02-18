Weather Center

SE Michigan snow totals from Feb. 17-18, 2019 -- view here

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Snow in Metro Detroit (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here are snow totals for select southeastern Michigan communities from Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, 2019: 

  • Ann Arbor -- 6.5 inches of snow
  • Berkley -- 6.2 inches of snow
  • Farmington -- 5.6 inches of snow
  • Flint -- 3.1 inches of snow
  • Garden City -- 4.0 inches of snow
  • Howell -- 3.6 inches of snow
  • Pinckney -- 4.2 inches of snow
  • Northville -- 5.5 inches of snow
  • Shelby Township -- 6.8 inches of snow
  • Sterling Heights -- 4.0 inches of snow
  • Troy -- 4.2 inches of snow
  • Warren -- 3.8 inches of snow
  • Wixom -- 5.4 inches of snow

PREVIOUS southeastern Michigan snow reports: 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.