SE Michigan snow totals from Feb. 17-18, 2019 -- view here

DETROIT - Here are snow totals for select southeastern Michigan communities from Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, 2019:
- Ann Arbor -- 6.5 inches of snow
- Berkley -- 6.2 inches of snow
- Farmington -- 5.6 inches of snow
- Flint -- 3.1 inches of snow
- Garden City -- 4.0 inches of snow
- Howell -- 3.6 inches of snow
- Pinckney -- 4.2 inches of snow
- Northville -- 5.5 inches of snow
- Shelby Township -- 6.8 inches of snow
- Sterling Heights -- 4.0 inches of snow
- Troy -- 4.2 inches of snow
- Warren -- 3.8 inches of snow
- Wixom -- 5.4 inches of snow
