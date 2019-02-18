SE Michigan snow totals from Feb. 17-18, 2019 -- view here

DETROIT - Here are snow totals for select southeastern Michigan communities from Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, 2019:

Ann Arbor -- 6.5 inches of snow

Berkley -- 6.2 inches of snow

Farmington -- 5.6 inches of snow

Flint -- 3.1 inches of snow

Garden City -- 4.0 inches of snow

Howell -- 3.6 inches of snow

Pinckney -- 4.2 inches of snow

Northville -- 5.5 inches of snow

Shelby Township -- 6.8 inches of snow

Sterling Heights -- 4.0 inches of snow

Troy -- 4.2 inches of snow

Warren -- 3.8 inches of snow

Wixom -- 5.4 inches of snow

PREVIOUS southeastern Michigan snow reports:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.