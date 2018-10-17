SE Michigan under freeze warning Wednesday night, Thursday morning

DETROIT - A freeze warning is in effect for southeastern Michigan counties overnight Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing early Thursday morning. Lows will generally reach into the upper 20s to lower 30s, with the coldest locales dipping into the mid 20s.

The NWS warns sensitive outdoor plants will be killed if left unprotected. A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

The counties included under the freeze warning are:

Genesee County

Lapeer County

Lenawee County

Livingston County

Macomb County

Monroe County

Oakland County

Sanilac County

St. Clair County

Washtenaw County

Wayne County

