DETROIT - We may see patchy frost in spots early Saturday but cloud cover will be the big variable in how much we cool down to start the weekend.

A spotty shower or two Saturday, otherwise partly cloudy and nice with lower 60s.

Sunday should be a mostly dry day with rain moving in late with temps all day in the mid 60s.

We will likely see more showers Monday and Tuesday next week.

