SE Michigan weather forecast: Beautiful spring weekend expected

DETROIT - A cold front will blast through Friday morning bringing a much different feel to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario for a few days.

We may see a few scattered showers and storms but it doesn't appear to be very widespread of impactful tomorrow.

Both today and tomorrow favors our South Zone for shower chances. Highs tomorrow will be closer to 80 degrees with cooler breezes N 5-15 mph.

Right now Metro Detroit will see a beautiful Spring Weekend with 70s and a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and similar Sunday although we cannot rule out a few late, late afternoon or evening shower by 5 or 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.