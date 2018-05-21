SE Michigan weather forecast: Rain, storms expected Monday afternoon, evening

DETROIT - Parts of the area still have some filtered sunshine through those high, thin cirrus clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower this afternoon, with rain and storms increasing in coverage by late afternoon into the evening.

Highs will reach the mid 60s, and be aware that early evening outdoor activities, such as little league games, could be in jeopardy.

Showers and storms become more scattered tonight, but continue through the night. We could get a few widely scattered showers on Tuesday, but the day looks to be much more dry than wet for most of us.

Don't worry about the cool-down -- 80s come roaring back into the forecast!

