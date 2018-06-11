SE Michigan weather forecast: Scattered rain, thundershowers Tuesday

DETROIT - Tuesday is the beginning of a slight warm up, and the addition of more humidity.

We will hit the low 80s Tuesday with the humidity making it feel more like mid 80s. The heat and humidity will lead to some instability and shower chances later in the day.

We should be dry into the early afternoon, but then all bets are off. Keep an eye to the sky with scattered rain and thundershowers Tuesday afternoon and evening. Winds are a little lighter ESE 5-12 mph as shower chances continue overnight into early Wednesday.

We should see early morning rain fading, leading to more midweek sun. Wednesday is still quite humid with low 80s feeling even warmer. But, we should be without the shower and storm chances on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.