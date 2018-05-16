SE Michigan weather forecast: Tracking some rain chances this weekend

DETROIT - Friday will be a close call here in Metro Detroit as rain will be just off to our south all day with a slight chance for a shower late in the day in our South Zone.

The rest of us just see high clouds moving overhead from the rain down south. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s to get the weekend started.

Saturday looks dry other than a few early morning showers south.

Highs in the low to maybe mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. But, afternoon and/or evening thundershowers are likely Sunday.

