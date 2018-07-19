SE Michigan weather: Here's how much rain to expect Friday, this weekend

DETROIT - Southeastern Michigan is expected to get some rain Friday and this weekend.

The forecast calls for scattered rain and thundershowers as early as Friday morning. Those showers are expected to grow stronger by the afternoon and evening.

Meteorologist Brandon Roux said there is a minimal threat for severe weather closer to the Ohio border.

As for the weekend, here is Roux's forecast:

Weekend rain will be coming in waves and right now, it looks like Saturday starts dry, but rain will fill in again into the afternoon and evening with some areas of heavy rain at times. We need the rain, but watch out for some flash flooding potential as you hit the road.

Sunday may start with some morning showers, especially in our South Zone, but we should see more dry weather than wet to end the weekend. There’s a slight chance for showers Monday and Tuesday too.

Be sure to stay on top of the rain with the Local 4Casters app or with the Weather Center radar:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.