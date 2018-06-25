SE Michigan weather: Here's what to expect for tonight's fireworks in Detroit

DETROIT - It's a big day here in Detroit!
The Ford Fireworks will get underway about 9:55 p.m. Monday.
Meteorologist Brandon Roux is forecasting a nice night for anyone who will be outside watching the show:
"Clear skies with tons of Monday sun will help highs into the upper 70s this afternoon with a few areas hitting 80 degrees while some may stay in the low 70s. The cooler areas will be on the east side closer to the big lakes with winds ENE 5-12 mph with an occasional gust of 20 mph. You may want to grab a sweatshirt or light jacket for the fireworks show tonight downtown as temps will fall from the 70s to the low 60s after sunset."
The bullet points are:
- Clear skies
- Temps falling to low 60s tonight
- Sweatshirt, jacket may be needed
You can watch the Ford Fireworks live on Local 4 or right here streaming on ClickOnDetroit.
