SE Michigan weather: Here's what to expect for tonight's fireworks in Detroit

DETROIT - It's a big day here in Detroit!

The Ford Fireworks will get underway about 9:55 p.m. Monday.

Meteorologist Brandon Roux is forecasting a nice night for anyone who will be outside watching the show:

"Clear skies with tons of Monday sun will help highs into the upper 70s this afternoon with a few areas hitting 80 degrees while some may stay in the low 70s. The cooler areas will be on the east side closer to the big lakes with winds ENE 5-12 mph with an occasional gust of 20 mph. You may want to grab a sweatshirt or light jacket for the fireworks show tonight downtown as temps will fall from the 70s to the low 60s after sunset."

The bullet points are:

Clear skies

Temps falling to low 60s tonight

Sweatshirt, jacket may be needed

You can watch the Ford Fireworks live on Local 4 or right here streaming on ClickOnDetroit.

