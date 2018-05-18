SE Michigan weather: Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect in Wayne, Monroe counties

DETROIT - A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Wayne and Monroe counties until 12 a.m. Saturday.

The wind will create big, relentless wave activity that could lead to some shoreline flooding.

From the National Weather Service:

Easterly wind will increase today to gusts around 25 knots. The wind is expected to produce 3 to 5 foot waves with occasional waves to 7 feet. The wind and waves help lift water level to about 68 inches above chart datum at Gibraltar and to near 72 inches at Toledo during Friday afternoon.

The Lake Erie undisturbed water level is over 4 feet above chart datum. The high water level combined with the high wave action will have potential to result in minor shoreline flooding and erosion. Damage to docks, boat lifts, or watercraft anchored along the shoreline will also be possible.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and waves make flooding possible in low areas along the lakeshore.

