SE Michigan weather: Rain expected Friday afternoon, evening

DETROIT - Rain will be on our doorstep Friday morning, but it will hold off to the south until after lunch.

The rain moves up from south to north spreading rain and isolated thundershowers between noon and 5 p.m.

More Headlines

Then, an evening break in the action so you can enjoy River Days Downtown Detroit. Highs will be in the low 70s with clouds early and rain filling in. We may be in the 60s a good bit of Friday, especially during the showers.

Rain and thunder will return late, late Friday or overnight leading to scattered showers Saturday morning. More showers are likely on and off through the early afternoon, but no wash out and with a dryer afternoon, we may hit 80 degrees again.

Keep the umbrella handy if you’re heading out, but the morning hours look to be wetter than the afternoon and evening.

A weak cool front blows through Sunday bringing a brief midday shower chance. Again, this is no big deal and no all day wash out. Instead, it will be a very pleasant day with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid to upper 70s.

The cool front sets us up perfectly for Monday and the Ford Fireworks. We’ll have sun all day Monday with temps in the upper 70s and dry conditions for the Fireworks Show Monday night.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.