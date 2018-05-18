SE Michigan weather: Rain expected Friday night into Saturday

DETROIT - Rain showers will be coming in between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday in Metro Detroit.

Some areas of moderate to heavy rain and isolated thunder will sweep through overnight as well.

We will wake up to steady rain showers and isolated thundershowers Saturday morning through 8 or 9 a.m. Then, lighter showers through the mid to late morning and some breaks in the action through the early afternoon. We do expect scattered rain and thunder by late afternoon as temps try to heat up making our environment a little unstable.

Keep an eye to the sky around 3 or 4 p.m. Saturday. Temps will be in the mid 70s with lighter winds ESE 5-12 mph.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but mostly dry at least during the day. Highs will depend on cloud cover which means if we don’t get the afternoon breaks in the clouds, upper 60s to low 70s will be as good as it gets. But, if we can clear out for an hour or two, highs should hit mid to upper 70s.

More shower chances move in after sunset Sunday evening and into early Monday. Lingering showers Monday morning, and then partly sunny and low 70s to start next week.

