SE Michigan weather: Rain showers expected Monday night -- what a relief!

DETROIT - It will become partly sunny with rain chances to finally cool us off Monday night after 8 p.m. around Metro Detroit.

Showers will be pouring in through the overnight and into your early Tuesday. This is tropical moisture from a former Pacific hurricane and it will bring showers late Monday through early Tuesday, and then again Wednesday morning.

With morning rain ending, skies stay mostly cloudy and highs should stop in the upper 70s to low 80s or cooler if the rain holds on longer.

What a relief!

