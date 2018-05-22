SE Michigan weather: Summer heat expected this week

DETROIT - Wednesday through Friday are going to heat up big time.

By the end of the week, some people may be turning on their air conditioners for the first time this season.

We should be mostly sunny all three days, with highs rising from the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday to the low 80s (28 degrees) on Thursday to the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius) on Friday.

