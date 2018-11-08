SE Michigan weather: Wintry mix, 2-4 inches of wet snow possible Friday

DETROIT - Get ready for a wild ride Friday.

We will likely see a wintry mix or snow during the morning drive Friday, changing to all snow for a bit. Some model data is estimating 2-4 inches of new snow during the morning and early afternoon Friday, but it should be a wet, slushy snow mixing with some rain which means accumulation should be less impressive. Still, our first chance at a decent snow this season.

The snow will switch back to rain and we should see the slushy snow all melt away with the liquid precipitation falling during the late afternoon. Highs will be in the low to maybe mid 40s depending on any breaks in rain and/or snow.

There are Winter Weather Advisories out for Western Lower Michigan where traveling could be much more difficult. Still, it will be sloppy, slow, and dangerous here, too.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks cool, and mostly calm with a little light snow to start the weekend Saturday morning. These lake effect snow bands won't last all day. We may not get out of the 30s this weekend but look for lows in the 20s and highs near 40 degrees with more sun Saturday than Sunday.

A little wet weather to start next week on Monday which again could be a wintry mix. You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

