SE Michigan weekend weather forecast for Aug. 17-19

DETROIT - On Friday, a frontal boundary will move north to south bringing afternoon showers to our North Zone and better shower chances in Metro Detroit after 4 or 5 p.m.

Some of the showers and storms will produce brief heavy downpours, scattered lightning, and maybe even a little hail.

Saturday, Sunday forecast

We begin to clear out for the weekend but it may take some time Saturday morning, meaning clouds will linger through the morning.

We will get more sun in the afternoon with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s, and highs in the low 80s.

With enough sun, some areas may see some upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. More sun Sunday and Monday with warm 80s.

