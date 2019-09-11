Severe thunderstorm watch expires

DETROIT - A severe thunderstorm watch that covered several counties Tuesday night has expired.
Those counties include Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair. The alert was in effect until 11 p.m.
Track: Metro Detroit Weather Radar page
Weather radar
Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:
- Michigan Weather Radar page
- Metro Detroit Weather Radar page
- Grand Rapids Weather Radar page
- Find all weather forecasts and news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Check current Weather Alerts here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.