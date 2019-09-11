Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair counties

Weather radar on Sept. 10, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for multiple counties.

Those counties include Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac and St. Clair. The alert lasts until 11 p.m.

Track: Metro Detroit Weather Radar page

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.