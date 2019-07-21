Severe weather in Metro Detroit: Next wave of storms coming

DETROIT - Severe weather is moving through Southeast Michigan on Saturday.

Here are the latest watches and warnings in the area:

The majority of Southeast Michigan is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.

An Excessive Heat Warning ended at 8 p.m. for Detroit and Southeast Michigan (Heat Advisory for Sanilac County).

The first wave of storms hit Metro Detroit around 7 p.m., with another wave will move through between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. There is a risk of strong to severe storms with flooding downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

The first round of storms triggered several severe thunderstorm warnings across Metro Detroit.

Temperatures will be near 90 degrees, Saturday evening. Heat indices will be near 100 degrees in spots where it's not raining. Showers and thunderstorms remain present.

Sunset is at 9:05 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will mostly cloudy after midnight, warm and still muggy. Storms will be leaving. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 70s.

Sunday will not be as hot, but there's another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Clouds keep temps in the middle 80s in the afternoon .

Relief from the high heat and humidity arrives Monday and Tuesday. We will have abundant sunshine, and it will feel great. Afternoon temps will be in the low 80s with much lower humid.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with afternoon temps near 85 degrees.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: NNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: NNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: SW 6-12 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 70 deg. F; Wind: NNW 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Clear, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High in the low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Evening showers, cooler. Low near 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

